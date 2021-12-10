Honolulu (KHON2) – Locally owned and operated on Maui Maui Ku’ia Estate chocolate company’s mission is to give 100% of its net profit back to the nonprofit community, a vision Gunars Valkirs had when starting the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Company.

“I started growing cacao at my house as a hobby and the hobby ran wild. Initially, I leased land to start a cacao farm without any business plan in mind. Once I realized how expensive it is to grow cacao in Hawaii and that farming cacao is a losing business proposition, in 2016 I had to either shut it down or build a chocolate factory to make and sell chocolate because the chocolate can be sold at a profit. The question was why because in 2016 I was wealthy and did not have to work. The answer is that my wife, JoRene, and I wish to give back to the community and have been doing that since 2007 through our family foundation, Makana Aloha Foundation,” says Gunars Valkirs, CEo of Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Company.

Due to the Covid-19 pandmeic, Valkirs says Maui Estate Ku’ia Chocolate Company ha snot been able to give back, which is why Valkirs and his team started the Chocolate Laulima Program.

Valkirs says, “We have not had profits to give back, we have developed programs to fulfill our mission. Chocolate Laulima is a program that has about 30 nonprofits enrolled. Each nonprofit has a webpage on our website and any sales made on those webpages result in 40% of the retail price being paid to the nonprofit. We also donate all of the tasting fees from our weekend tastings in our open-air pavilion to the nonprofits. That amounts to approximately $100,000 a year.”

According to Valkirs, the chocolate sold at the Maui Estate Ku’ia Chocolate Company are made from cacao grown on our Lahaina farm. Those products are a 70% cacao dark chocolate, a 60% cacao dark milk chocolate, and a milk chocolate they call Cappuccino, due to it to consisting of 7.5%, which has also been recognized positively.

“The 70% Maui Ku‘ia Estate Dark Chocolate has been named a finalist in the Good Food Awards, a national competition, and the winners will be announced on January 14, 2022. The cacao that was used to make that chocolate has been named a finalist in the Cocoa of Excellence Awards, an international competition, and the winners will be announced on December 14, 2021. We hope to win awards in both competitions but being named as a finalist in these prestigious competitions validates that we make world-class chocolate,” says Valkirs.

For the Holidays Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Company is launching a new 18-piece Keepsake Gift Tin that contains 18 individually wrapped 5 gram pieces.

“in addition to the 18-piece Keepsake Gift Tin, we also have 27-piece and 48-piece assortments of individually wrapped pieces and, of course, we make chocolate bars but my personal preference is to eat the small pieces so that I can enjoy many different chocolates without having to open multiple bars,” says Valkirs.

Those wanting to learn more about Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Company can do so by logging onto their official website.

WEBSITE:

www.MauiChocolate.com