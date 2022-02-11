Maui Divers Jewelry Unveils the New Nalu Hearts in Time For Valentine’s Day

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local Jewelry Company, Maui Divers Jewelry is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day with two new collections.

Locally designed and made in Hawaii, Maui Divers Jewelry prides themselves on capturing the beauty and experiences in Hawaii through one-of-a-kind jewelry, appropriate for all occasions.

“This Valentine’s weekend customers can shop our new Nalu collection. This jewelry Collection features a sparkling double wave that represents the past and future. Two swelling waves form the timeless heart design, representing love that grows stronger each day, each year, and forevermore,” says Hugo Laverde, Creative Director at Maui Divers Jewelry.

In addition to their new Nalu collection, Laverde and his team invites shoppers to check out their second Valentine’s Day collection, the Aloha Heart Collection.

Laverde says, “The Aloha Heart is one of Maui Divers Jewelry’s exclusive signature designs. It is captured in hearts of gold to treasure for a lifetime. Let the light shine through its sparkling patterns to reveal the hidden message in its shadow. Diamond-cut to add extra shimmer, this special heart of Aloha is to be cherished forever.”

Both the Nalu and Aloha Heart collection is available to customers at all Maui Diver Jewelry locations.

Maui Divers Jewelry:

www.mauidiversjewelry.com