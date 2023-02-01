Honolulu (KHON2) – Maui Divers Jewelry stays active with Hawaii’s music industry with custom-made designs.

Local musician, Natalie Ai Kamau’u is making her way to the 65th GRAMMY awards with a few custom-made pieces created by Maui Divers Jewelry.

“Natalie’s family’s is rooted in Hawaiian music, and when she flies up to Los Angeles, she really wanted to pay tribute to her family members who helped her pave the way for her music career. The pieces we design not only represent our ‘Living Heirloom Collection’ well, but it also has significant details, such as a particular flower that reminds her of where she grew up. It’s important to us, to be a part of her musical journey because, just like Natalie, we too, believe in the Hawaiian culture and thrive to continue to tell its stories of tradition and its people,” says Cole Slater, CEO of Maui Divers Jewelry.

The Living Heirloom Collection can be found at the Maui Divers Jewelry stores, available on all four major islands.

Maui Divers Jewelry:

website: www.mauidivers.com

Social Media: @MauiDiversJewelry