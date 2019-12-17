Maui Divers Jewelry Showcases Ocean-Inspired Nalu Collection

Honolulu (KHON2) – Maui Divers Jewelry features an ocean-inspired jewelry collection called Nalu that’s perfect for the holidays and timeless for any age.

Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin modeled 3 pieces from the Nalu Collection: a pendant, earrings, and a ring.

Nalu is the Hawaiian word for wave and it inspires the Nalu Collection.

The pieces were created the beauty and energy found in ocean waves.

The Nalu collection features diamonds set in 14K yellow god.

Nalu Pendant: $3,195.00

Nalu Earrings: $1,095.00

Nalu Ring: $975.00

Website: mauidivers.com