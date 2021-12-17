Maui Divers Jewelry Provides The Perfect Gifts For The Holidays

Honolulu (KHON2) – Maui Divers Jewelry offers many jewelry options for those to shop this Holiday season.

At the design center of Maui Divers Jewelry, customers are welcomed to check out how they create unique pieces, specially found at Maui Divers Jewelry.

“Everyone is welcome to come see how our local Hawaiian jewelry is made, the tour and design center is open Monday to Friday 9-4pm. After the tour, shoppers are encouraged to walk around the center to learn about the different collections we have,” says Hugo Laverde, Creative Director at Maui Divers Jewelry.

According to Laverde, the Black Tahitian Pearls Collection is among some of the popular showcases at Maui Divers Jewelry, as it includes a service other collections don’t provide.

Laverde says, “Only at our design center can customers personalize their piece. Shoppers can buy a ring or pendant, and if they prefer a different type or color pearl they can do so, it takes 20-30 mins to switch the pearl.”

In addition to their Black Tahitian Pearls Collection, Laverde feels customers will like their Hawaiian Gardens Collection, a new set of jewelry pieces that came out just in time for the holidays.

“Our latest collection is Hawaiian Gardens and it features the state flower, the Hibiscus. It also has four beautiful colors that can’t be found in any other collection,” says Laverde.

Those looking to take a tour of the design center at Maui Divers Jewelry are encouraged to make an appointment online, where they can also take a virtual tour of the design center.

MAUI DIVERS JEWELRY DESIGN CENTR:

1520 Liona St.

Honolulu HI 96815

Website: www.MauiDivers.com