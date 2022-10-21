Honolulu (KHON2) – Maui Divers Jewelry creates handmade accessories, paying homage to Hawaii.

Maui Divers Jewelry was founded in 1958 and since then, every piece of jewelry is inspired by Hawaiʻi, designed by teams of skilled local artists, and created by masterful jewelers in Honolulu.

“We love everyone that works with us, we celebrated the 50th anniversary of one of our employees recently and we are blessed to have her on our team,” says Cole Slater, Chief Executive Officer of Maui Divers Jewelry.

Maui Divers Jewelry has stores on all 4 major islands, including a design center on O’ahu.

Slater says, “We invite our customers to come down to our design center in Honolulu where customers can see their pieces being made.” Visit Maui Divers Jewelry on Oʻahu, Maui, Big Island, and Kauaʻi, or shop online at MauiDivers.com.