Honolulu (KHON2) – Local artist and 2023 GRAMMY nominee, Natalie Ai Kamau’u has been gifted with a few custom-made pieces.

From a custom-made tiara to earrings and more, GRAMMY nominated artist, Natalie Ai Kamau’u is honoring the Hawaiian culture and her family with Maui Divers Jewelry.

“I am so overwhelmed with emotions and love that I have received from the Maui Divers Jewelry team. They went above and beyond with these pieces, and I am so happy to be bringing them with me to the GRAMMYs, along with my family through these amazing pieces. Thank you Maui Divers Jewelry, this is everything I have imagined and more,” says Natalie Ai Kamau’u, GRAMMY Nominated Singer and Songwriter.

The Living Heirloom Collection can be found at the Maui Divers Jewelry stores, available on all four major islands.

