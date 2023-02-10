This Valentine’s Day you could find a hidden gem at Maui Divers Jewelry for the special someone in your life. With beautiful gift ideas for both women and men. They newest piece that could have your valentine in awe is the ʻŌhiʻa Lehua Pendant.

Inspired by the story of ʻŌhiʻa and Lehua Maui Divers Jewelry has captured this iconic Hawaiian flower with ethically and responsibly sourced rubies and rose gold to highlight the red lehua and diamonds set in yellow gold as the framework. The story ʻŌhiʻa Lehua is a love story and this piece represents passion, resilience, and everlasting love. Rubies are also used to celebrate 15th, 40th, and 80th wedding anniversaries.

Visit Maui Divers Jewelry on the second floor of the Ala Moana Center or visit online at www.mauidivers.com

Maui Divers Jewelry at Ala Moana Center

1450 Ala Moana Blvd #2260

Honolulu, HI 96814