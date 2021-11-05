Maui Divers Jewelry New Collection, Custom Pearls & Holiday Snowflake

Honolulu (KHON2) – Maui Divers Jewelry has a popular new collection celebrating Hawaii’s state flower and a chance to pick your own pearl for custom pieces as well as receive a Snowflake ornament just in time for Christmas.

Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin visited the Maui Divers Jewelry Design Center and caught up with Executive Vice President Cole Slater for a first look at the brand new Hawaiian Gardens Collection. The new line celebrates Hawaii’s state flower with a line of pieces including necklaces, rings and earrings with Hibiscus n colorful gold, and diamonds.

Maui Divers Jewelry Creative Director Hugo Laverde showcased the Hawaiian Gardens Collection. Representing youthful joy, growth, and adventure, the Hawaiian Gardens Collection springs to life in sparkling diamonds, smooth satin finishes, accenting high-polish, and colorful gold. Unlock the explorer in you with the Hawaiian Gardens Collection. Featuring Hibiscus, the Hawaiʻi state flower, green gold Monsteras, and rose gold Heliconia.

Living808 also got an inside look at what customers can experience when they pick their own pearl with Tour Operations Manager Alicia Fernando. The local company is keeping a holiday tradition alive of making a Hawaiian snowflake ornament that can also be worn as a necklace pendant.

Anyone who spends over $399 will receive the 2021 Limited Edition Nalu Heart Snowflake Ornaments for free.

Website: https://www.mauidivers.com/