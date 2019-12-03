Maui Divers Jewelry Heirloom Collection As Seen on Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin

Honolulu (KHON2) – You can add a sophisticated sparkle to your holiday season with the Maui Divers Jewelry Hawaiian Heirloom Collection.

Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin wore 4 beautiful pieces on the show today that would be a special gift to keep in your family.

Tannya featured two Hawaiian Heirloom bracelets. The first is the “Scroll” bracelet. It features diamonds set in 14k yellow gold with beautiful detail and craftsmanship.

The second featured piece is the Hawaiian Heirloom “Plumeria Scroll” bracelet with diamonds set in a combination of 14k yellow, white, and rose gold which really make the bracelet shine.

The Hawaiian Heirloom collection is inspired by the life of Queen Lili’uokalani.

She received a personalized gold bracelet from England’s Queen Victoria.

That bracelet inspired her to design jewelry of her own adorned with tropical flowers, ferns, leaves, scrollwork, and sometimes names or phrases.

It’s a proud tradition that continues at Maui Divers Jewelry.

The Victorian inspiration is evident in the “Plumeria Scroll” pendant that features diamonds set in yellow and rose gold.

For the finishing touch, Maui Divers Jewelry Plumeria earrings featuring diamonds set in 14k rose gold make a standout.

Website: http://mauidivers.com