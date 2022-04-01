Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Kalani Pe’a gets styled by Maui Divers Jewelry in honor of third Grammy nomination.

As musicians from around the world to attend the 2022 GRAMMYs, local musician, Kalani Pe’a is preparing for the music biggest night, with help from Maui Divers Jewelry.

“We partnered up with Hawaii designer, Kini Zamora with the styling of Kalani’s red carpet outfit. We worked on the theming of his outfit,” says Hugo Laverde, Creative Designer at Maui Divers Jewelry.

According to Laverde, the outfit Pe’a will be wearing on the red carpet is a representation of King Kalakaua’s coronation attire.

Laverde says, “We designed 9 broaches this year, all with designs that represent some of Kalani’s favorite Hawaiian designs.”

For viewers wanting to watch Pe’a at the 64th Grammy awards, fans can visit the Recording Academy’s official website.

Maui Divers Jewelry:

www.MauiDivers.com

Recording Academy:

www.Grammy.com