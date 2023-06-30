Maui Divers Jewelry is proud to present the Pālehua Collection, a captivating jewelry line inspired by the stunning mountains of Oʻahu’s west side. The inspiration for this collection comes from Amy Hānaialiʻi’s iconic song “Pālehua,” and Amy collaborated with Maui Divers Jewelry to bring the vision to life.

When Amy Hānaialiʻi, a renowned musician and long-time friend of Maui Divers Jewelry, approached the team with the idea for the Pālehua Collection, the designers were immediately captivated by the imagery described in the song. They were able to translate the breathtaking beauty of the scenery into intricately designed pieces of jewelry. The collection features a range of designs showcasing the scenic mountains from Diamond Head to the west side of Oʻahu. The attention to detail is truly remarkable, capturing the essence of the mountains, the rising sun, and even the delicate lehua flowers that flourish high in the peaks.

What makes this collaboration between Amy Hānaialiʻi and Maui Divers Jewelry so special is the celebration of Hawaiʻi’s culture and beauty. Amy and the team at Maui Divers Jewelry share a deep connection and have previously collaborated on a custom cape for Amy’s appearance at the GRAMMYs. Now, they proudly present their first jewelry collection together, a testament to their friendship and shared passion for showcasing the essence of Hawaiʻi.

The Palehua Collection is now available at all Maui Divers Jewelry locations and online at MauiDivers.com. To mark the launch of this remarkable collection, there will be a special celebration at the International Marketplace at Queens’ Court on July 8th. Attendees will have the opportunity to shop and enjoy a performance by Amy Hānaialiʻi, who will enchant the audience with her single “Pālehua.”

The Pālehua Collection by Maui Divers Jewelry not only offers exquisite jewelry pieces but also serves as a beautiful tribute to the breathtaking landscapes and rich culture of Hawaiʻi. It is a harmonious blend of music and design, encompassing the spirit of the islands in every way.

For more information, visit mauidivers.com