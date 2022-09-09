Maui Divers Jewelry has an exciting announcement. Today they are unveiling their newest collection entitled “Maui Reefs”.

Inspired by Hawaii’s ocean, coral reefs and native sea animals to our islands, this collection was created at their design center on Oahu.

The team at Maui Divers Jewelry is consisted of talented, enthusiastic and hard working individuals who encourage our Living808 viewers to come in and stop by one of their stores at the International Market Place, Hilton Hawaiian Village, or Ala Moana to see all the action.

Fun Fact: If you want to switch up your pearls from this or any other collection, The Maui Divers Jewelry Design Center located at 1520 Liona Street is where you can do that.

Find out more at www.mauidivers.com