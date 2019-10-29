Maui County’s biggest shopping event of the year

Living808
Posted: / Updated:

Maui County’s largest products show, the 6th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival features over 140 vendors offering a wide variety of locally made products, including food, produce, art, crafts, jewelry, fashions, furniture, gifts, collectibles and more. Held at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului, you’ll enjoy a full day of shopping along with live entertainment, fashion shows, food trucks, prize drawings, just to name a few.

Event Details

Friday, November 1, 2019
1:30PM – 6PM
Exclusive Shopping Day

Saturday, November 2, 2019
8AM – 4:30PM
The Big Festival Day

Maui Arts & Cultural Center
One Cameron Way
Kahului, Maui, HI 96732

Website: http://madeinmauicountyfestival.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story