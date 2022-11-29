KHON2’s morning traffic anchor, Chris Latronic, and LIVING808 correspondent visited Maui’s Andaz where the Charity Walk ’22 was held.

Latronic met up with Lisa Paulson, who is the executive director for Maui Hotel & Lodging Association, and she shared her excitement of Andaz being the host for the Charity Walk on Maui and about giving back to the community.

The Charity Walk is the largest single day fundraiser in the state, and it happens on every island.

On Maui specifically, Paulson say’s the Charity Walk has raised almost $1.1 million dollars this year and it will all go back to non-profits around Maui.