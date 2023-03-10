Maui Candy Company is a locally owned and operated store that offers a great selection of highest quality gummies and specialties candies available in the islands. In addition to the yummy treats, they also have a great selection of locally made toys and accessories for people of all ages. Kelly Henning, Owner of Maui Candy Company, joined us with all of their details.

Henning shared, “ We offer everyone a small taste of Aloha! We offer only the highest quality gummies and specialty candies available in the islands today. Maui Candy Company sells many local products in our store. Items like local cotton candy, li hing mui lollipops, gourmet caramel apples, freeze dried candy, local honey (nature’s candy), Noms, locally made slime and many others. In addition to this, we also sell chocolates, candied nuts, saltwater taffy snack mixes, nostalgic candies, trending candies like Jelly Fruits and straws, slime lickers, sour pickle balls, chamoy pickles. Candies from other countries like Japan, Mexico, Argentina and European Chocolates. We also have have a decent selection of Pokémon and anime items, like card packs, single cards, folders, stuffies, stickers and more.

All products are hand packaged here on Maui and available for shipment all throughout Hawaii and the US mainland. We hope you enjoy these bits of sweetness as much as we enjoy bringing them to you.”

They are located inside of Maui Mall Village, which is hosting a Health & Wellness Fair on Saturday, March 25th. The event will consist of mostly all non-profit health & wellness organizations, sports teams and more that will be gathering together for a day full of exciting activities related to your health & wellness. You will be able to find all of the Maui Candy Company goodies at the fair as well!

For more information, visit www.mauicandyco.com