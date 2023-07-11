Maui Brewing Company Waikiki is making a splash this Shark Week, offering a week-long celebration packed with thrilling activities and mouthwatering treats. From July 11th to July 18th, visitors can immerse themselves in a shark-themed extravaganza at this renowned brewing company. Let’s dive into the exciting details of what awaits during this special event. Shawn Shelton, General Manager, Renee Ciccarelli, Executive Chef, and Cory Thompson, Sous Chef, joined us with all of the details!

Maui Brewing Co. will be offering limited-time menu specials! Chef Renee and Chef Cory have prepared a delightful array of limited-time menu specials inspired by Shark Week. The yummy creations pay tribute to the ocean’s apex predators while tantalizing taste buds. Diners can indulge in the following unique dishes:

“Shark-cuterie” Board: This exquisite selection features a variety of cured meats, including pepperoni, prosciutto, salami, bresaola, and sopressata. Served alongside goat cheese, brie cheese, apple and papaya slices, cornichon pickles, garbanzo caprese salad, black olive aioli, and freshly grilled flatbread, it offers a perfect blend of flavors and textures. Trio of “Chummertime” Tacos: Designed to satisfy any shark’s appetite, this trio of tacos is a culinary adventure. The first taco features seared rare ahi in a Mexican spice mix, while the second boasts tasty sautéed garlic shrimp. The third taco showcases grilled hebi tossed in Mexican achiote marinade. Accompanied by Baja slaw, Aloha Rice, and the zesty “Sangre de Tiburon” salsa—a combination of roasted chilies, tomato, garlic, lime, and cilantro—these tacos are sure to delight seafood lovers. Chef Cory’s Life Preserver Donuts: For those with a sweet tooth, Chef Cory has crafted a delightful dessert. Three freshly made donuts, glazed with royal icing, are presented on a bed of edible “sand” made from graham crackers. Adorned with pearl sprinkles and shark gummies, and served with Ocean Blue Butter Cream for dipping and smearing, these treats offer a playful and delicious way to end the meal.

There are also additional activities! In collaboration with partners, Maui Brewing Company Waikiki has arranged for a range of engaging activities during Shark Week. Guests can look forward to the exhibit booths of the Waikiki Aquarium, Hawaii Shark Encounters, Taylor Cunningham Photography, and Malama Maunalua this Saturday from 5 pm to 7 pm. These booths will showcase captivating displays, provide valuable information, and offer pamphlets for guests to explore and learn more about sharks and marine conservation.

You can also enjoy live music by “Men in Grey Suits” on Friday and Saturday, adding a lively atmosphere to the celebration. Maui Brewing Co. will even be hosting raffle prize giveaways, which include exciting rewards such as a two-night stay at the Outrigger Beachcomber, tickets to the Waikiki Aquarium, and gift cards to Maui Brewing Company and more.

If you’re a Shark Week enthusiast or simply seeking a unique and enjoyable time, make sure to visit Maui Brewing Company Waikiki and dive into the excitement of the celebration.

For more information, visit mbcrestaurants.com/waikiki.