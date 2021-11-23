Maui Brewing Company Kailua Serves Up Local Dishes & Drinks in Family Environment

Honolulu (KHON2) – Maui Brewing Company welcomed Living808 to its Kailua town location at the Lau Hala Shops for a taste of its popular bites and beverages.

“What makes Maui Brewing Company so special to me is the values that our Founder Garrett Marrero has instilled from the company’s conception over 15 years ago,” says Manager Kevin Kahuena. “But even cooler for me as a Hawaiian in the 21st century is how our values are so closely tied to Hawaiian values that I and so many other Hawaiians can relate to. We may not ‘olelo Hawaii or dance hula at work, but we most certainly live and operate through a Hawaiian lens (perspective) that is exemplified in our values.”

MBC is fiercely local. Kahuena adds, “From conception 15+ yrs ago, Garrett’s focus was to make authentic local Hawaiian craft beer using the best ingredients. We source local ingredients in almost everything we do. We hire local talents, local musicians, local artists.”

MBC is also sustainable. “At our brewery in Maui, there are about 1.2 megawatts of solar installed. They are not using any grid energy to make our beverages. In other words, our drinks are ‘Brewed with the Sun,” says Kahuena.

MBC has a feeling of family or ʻohana.” “Local people love to have a reason to get together, eat, drink, talk story,” explains Kahuena. “So we went and extended our epic happy hour deals to accommodate that for football.” Their extended Happy Hour menu is in effect on Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays from 3:30pm (kickoff) until the final whistle at around 6:30pm.

The MBC values are reflected in the dishes prepared in the kitchen. “We embrace being LOCAL,” stresses Daniel Diaz, Executive Chef, Maui Brewing Company Kailua. “Supporting local farms, incorporating local ingredients, being creative with our menu and always keeping the Aloha Spirit. We love to roll out new specials on the menu to keep things fresh (literally and figuratively) like our Honey Toast and Buffalo Chicken Dip, both currently on special at this time.”

The MBC Pizza Dough is made in-house using their Bikini Blonde beer in the crust.

Diaz adds, “True ʻohana – I love my team in the kitchen and what makes this restaurant so special is the synergy not only between our back of house team members but also the bonds we have with our front of house teams. We all love coming to work and we have fun doing what we love so it doesn’t even feel like a job!”

In addition to bi-weekly specials, there are a great variety of options on the menu for any tastebud. “Our MBC Nachos is a favorite for all guests,” says Diaz. “The Jalapeno Bacon Burger is a must try for any burger lover – we make our jalapeno bacon in-house and top that on a juicy burger that gives just the right amount of kick to it – perfect with our MBC beers on tap! The Brewmaster Pizza is the champion of our pizzas here – we top it with Kukui spicy sausage, pepperoni, roasted peppers and olives. Another fan favorite here at MBC Kailua.”

Kahuena adds, “I think this is an absolutely perfect location for MBC Kailua. We’re in the heart of Kailua town in the beautiful Lau Hala Shops and I love how they’ve incorporated the former Liberty House/Macy’s building into it – with the original brick that we currently use for some of our walls. It’s a great place to explore and really soak in the ambiance of what Kailua town is all about.”

Website:

https://mauibrewingco.com