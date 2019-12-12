MATSON Supports Laulima and Community

Matson has served Hawaii for 137 years. Supporting the community is one of it’s core values.

Last year, Matson provided more than $3.6 million in cash and in-kind support to more than 850 organizations in Hawaii, Alaska, Micronesia, the South Pacific and on the mainland.

Employees and their families also devote countless hours to making a difference in their communities.

There are so many nonprofit organizations doing important work in the community. They’ve been proud to work with a number of them.

The Ka Ipu Aina Program, established in 2001, now supports as many as 10 charities a month that clean parks and shorelines on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii Island.

For Blood Bank of Hawaii, Matson has donated shipping services for two bloodmobiles. They also resumed regular blood drives at the Terminal, with donations totaling more than 400 pints of blood – potentially saving more than 1,000 lives.

They’ve been a long time supporter of Special Olympics Hawaii (via sponsorship and volunteering for the Summer Games’ softball throw for more than 25 years).

Since 2011, Matson has supported the American Heart Association via sponsorship and participation in the Heart & Stroke Walk.

For the last five years, they’ve been the title sponsor of the Matson Menehune SurfFest (a two-day surf meet for keiki during Duke’s Oceanfest). More than 200 keiki participated last year.

And for more than 60 years, Matson has sponsored the Christmas parties for children served by Easterseals Hawaii and their families. Many are happening this month on Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii Island.

And there are many changes happening at Matson including new cranes that are being used for a $60 million terminal expansion and modernization project that includes renewing the Hawaii Fleet with four new ships and so much more.

For more information visit http://matson.com