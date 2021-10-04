MathVantage Innovate Teaching with Technology & Techniques

Honolulu (KHON2) – MathVantage teaches advanced math to children as young as 12 and those who want to overcome math anxiety and sharpen their skills.

“The biggest challenge to learning math is not against a professor, parent, or classmate. It is really against yourself.,” says Chairman Patrick Chevalier. “In my own life, I initially suffered from “math anxiety”. My fear, lack of confidence, and dislike of math translated into dismal grades. Subsequently, I created new techniques and procedures to overcome my shortcomings and became confident and comfortable. Today, I have five degrees which required excellent math abilities. I also realized that these new techniques and procedures, I could change the lives of young people as I changed my own life.”

He taught his son Kevin calculus at age 12 and saw his teaching methods were effective.

Chevalier says MathVantage is different from traditional school and tutoring centers because it has developed techniques, procedures, and a learning process over 16 years of research. Each MathVantage course is a mix of traditional lectures and an innovative tutoring system supported by a high technological environment.

MathVantage describes five stages of learning math:

1. Familiarization. It is the stage when the student is first introduced to a math concept.

introduction about important concepts and properties. (Rules of the Game).

2. Understanding. Try to understand how to use the new concept. Read the examples and test properties. Create a list of questions and discuss them with a professor or peer. ( Know how to play the game)..

3. Do-it-Yourself. It is the stage when the student is able to demonstrate their ability to solve basic problems. Try to test your procedures during classes and homework.

4. Creativity. It is the stage when the student is able to demonstrate their ability to explore unusual or unexpected solutions beyond the common procedures or usual techniques.

5. Performance. It is the final stage when the student is able to demonstrate their ability to solve exams. Learn how to be effective in exams.

He adds that 90% of Mathvantage students receive an “A” in their exams.

Virtually, all Mathvantage students are 12 years or older and normally they are vaccinated. Mathvantage has a strict rule to keep students at least 12 ft from each other or from the professor. MathVantage also offers a One-on-One course, where lessons have one student in the high-technology classroom.

Mathvantage is located at Koko Marina Center in Hawaii Kai. The address is 7192 Kalanianaole Hwy Suite G-205

Website: mathvantageschool.com 4. Q: How is MathVantage’s safety?