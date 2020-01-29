Master Sha Holds Calligraphy Demo

Master Zhi Gang Sha, doctor and master healer, will be holding a Tao Calligraphy demonstration this Saturday February 1st at the Hilton Hawaiian Village.

Tao Calligraphy is art and goes beyond art. Each Tao Calligraphy combines visible beauty and invisible transformation power to help people. For over 3,000 years Calligraphy has been a treasured art form in China With brush, black ink, and paper, Chinese calligraphy expresses the essence of life and spirit and is a practice for cultivating the life force of energy (qi), well-being and happiness. Calligraphy is meditation in motion, bringing the soul, mind, and body into harmony.

The event is free and open to the public.

Master Sha Tao Calligraphy Field Demonstration

Saturday, February 1st from 10:30a – 12:30p at the Hilton Hawaiian Village

