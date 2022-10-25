The Guardner Belt is made for back support. It holds the trunk and pelvis tightly which will prevent bad posture and correct your body balance. It’s very easy to wear and easy to tighten it.

Satisfied customers who tried the Guardner Belt in Japan started telling others and sharing on social media how much they loved the Guardner Belt. They posted things like, “Wow, this belt works!” and “This is what I was looking for!” So from there, word about the Guardner Belt spread like wildfire all over Japan and over 100,000 pieces were sold that year alone. The media started to notice and do stories about the belt, and the good reputation and sales kept growing. Michiko Katsui is the owner of Luana Waikiki Hawaiian Lomi Lomi Massage and Spa and decided to share the good benefits of the Guardner Belt so she started selling the Guardner Belt at her business..

“The Guardner belt works not only for older people and people who sit for a long time for remote work during pandemic, or those who have back problems, already, but it should also work for more active people, too. The original belt used by professional body builders gym trainers. It’s also perfect for daily household chores, and people who care for small children due to the constant bending.”

And now there are new versions of the original belt, one for fitness and another for golfers. To see for yourself or for more information, visit guardnerhi.com.

If you’d like to schedule an appointment with Michiko, you can call her spa at 808-926-7773 or online at luana-waikiki.com/en