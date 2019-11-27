LIVE NOW /
Watch the KHON2 World Report live

Massage Envy offers Holiday Specials

Living808
Posted: / Updated:

Stress can take a toll on your body, and even though your body works hard to keep up, it sometimes needs help. Massage Envy believes that keeping your body running efficiently should be high on everyone’s to-do list, and regular massages are key to operating at peak efficiency.

Keeping your body in optimal working condition with routine massage, Rapid Tension Relief, and Total Body Stretch, is easy at any of Massage Envy Hawaii’s 5 locations. Holiday offers make it easy to treat yourself to the healthy self-care you deserve.

Website: www.massageenvy.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story