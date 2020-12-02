Massage Envy Hawaii Offers Holiday Specials and Gift Ideas

Keep everyone merry and bright this holiday season with gifts from Massage Envy Hawaii.

Massage Envy Hawaii is currently offering two promotional deals. Purchase $80 in ME gift cards and receive a $20 promo card. Or, you can Purchase $150 in ME gift cards and receive a $50 promo card. The promo card redemption dates are January 1st, 2021 till March 31st, 2021.

On top of some fantastic deals this holiday season, Massage Envy Hawaii is searching for some fantastic candidates to hire this holiday season. For more information visit, massageenvy.com/about-us/careers

To take advantage of their holiday specials, text Holiday to 808-425-9755.