Camille Michel, Director of Enrollment Management, and Shana Tong, President – Head of Maryknoll, joined John on Living808 to talk about what families can do to ease their concerns about making the decision about private school for their child, and also to share exciting news about how the school is increasing its commitment to make a Maryknoll education more affordable for both new and current families.

Besides sharing why Maryknoll is a great school to attend, Michel and Tong were very excited to announce its new Tuition Rewards Program. The beauty of this rewards program is that it’s not need-based, meaning families who typically wouldn’t qualify for “financial aid” can also benefit from this program. And there’s more great news, Board of Directors also voted to keep tuition Maryknoll the same next year for grades 1-12

For more information, you can visit https://www.maryknollschool.org/

Families can also call their Admission Office (808) 952-7330 or email them at admission@maryknollschool.org to learn more about Maryknoll School, schedule a campus tour, and find out how to apply.