Maryknoll School is proud to be celebrating 95 years of coed Catholic education. They serve students from pre-kindergarten through grade 12, on two campuses in Honolulu. The school offers welcoming community that values academic excellence and service to others and prepare students for success in college, and beyond, and inspire them to make a difference in their communities. It may be the perfect fit for the children in your family! Today, we learned more about the school from Camille Michel, Director of Enrollment Management, and two current Maryknoll students.



Maryknoll School is excited to welcome prospective families to visit the campus for an in-person Open House! You’ll be able to explore the environment and speak with faculty and staff to get your questions answered about their programs and services. Maryknoll School’s Open House is on Sunday, November 6 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.



For more info & to RSVP, visit maryknollschool.org/admission/open-house-and-campus-tours