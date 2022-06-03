Honolulu (KHON2) – Maryknoll School offers the Mandarin Immersion Program, with language and lifestyle opportunities.

Maryknoll School is preparing its students for the future, with its Mandarin Immersion Program.

“Our Mandarin Immersion Program is an option for students in grades Kindergarten through Fifth Grade, and allows students to learn the world’s most widely spoken first language, while creating opportunities,” says Shana Tong, School President.

Maryknoll’s program is the only school-day Mandarin immersion curriculum in Hawaii and currently includes kindergarten and first grade.

