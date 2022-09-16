Honolulu (KHON2) – Maryknoll School celebrates 95 years of of coed Catholic education in Hawaii.

The 95th Anniversary Mass at Maryknoll School commemorates the legacy of the Maryknoll Sisters who founded Maryknoll School on September 6, 1927.

“I wrote an original mele for Maryknoll School, it’s called “Puu Malia ” and now it has become a song they sing at graduation and special occasions such as today’s 95th anniversary,” says Mailani Makainai

According to Makainai, Maryknoll School continues to thrive today due to its faculty.

“The commitment by Maryknoll’s faculty and staff is to educate our students in a vibrant community of faith that values both character and academic excellence,” says Llewellyn Young, Superintendent of Hawaii Catholic Schools.

For 95 years, Maryknoll School encouraged its faculty, staff and students to be apart of the community during and after their academic involvement.

“I just want to thank all of our individuals at Maryknoll School for their hardwork and dedication. We want everyone to go in the world and take the values of Maryknoll with them,” says Shana Tong, President, Head of School at Maryknoll School.

Those looking to learn more about Maryknoll and its programs are encouraged to visit the schools’ official website.

Maryknoll School:

www.maryknollschool.org