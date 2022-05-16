Honolulu (KHON2) – The Lady Spartans of Maryknoll High School’s softball team is bringing the big win back to campus from the 2022 State Championship.



“I am so proud of this team, our coaches, and proud for our entire Maryknoll community – students, teachers and alumni alike. Throughout my years as a softball coach, we’ve graduated some amazing young women who have continued playing at the next level and are successful in life. That’s all we can ask for,” says Coach John Uekawa, Head Coach & President of New City Nissan.



With a variety of extra curricular activities and programs offered at Maryknoll High School, the faculty and staff feel that the athletic programs offer gifts beyond the the students’ high school sports programs.



“Coming from a smaller catholic school myself, I still retain all the friendships and look back at how much this type of school environment helped my professional development post-graduation,” says Ben Valle, Director of Athletics at Maryknoll School.



Those looking to enroll In Maryknoll High School and learn about its programs can do so via their official website.



Maryknoll School: www.Maryknollschool.org