Honolulu (KHON2) – Maryknoll High School is teaching its students valuable lessons through its LIFE program.

Maryknoll High School offers a special curriculum as part of its Spiritual Stewardship programs.

“In our LIFE program our goal is for our students to be servants to their community and at Maryknoll. Our students are involved in campus ministry events, participating in retreats as well as planning activities for religion classes on specific days,” says Lulu Lulu Jr, Science Teacher & LIFE Team Advisor at Maryknoll High School.

According to Lulu, Maryknoll encourages its students to thrive to be the best versions of themselves not only through classes, but in extracurricular programs.

“As a student growing in Maryknoll High School, I was able to see the impact that the LIFE program has left on others, and I knew I wanted to be a part of that.Thats what this program is about inspiring others in our school and communities with a spiritual and faith-based foundation,” says Xander Torres, Senior at Maryknoll High School.

To learn more about Maryknoll High School and its programs, Hawaii residents are encouraged to log onto the school’s official website.

Maryknoll School:

www.maryknollschool.org

Maryknoll High School Campus

1402 Punahou Street