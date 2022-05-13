Honolulu (KHON2) – Maryknoll High School is offering a wide-range of extracurricular programs including, STEM.

“Our STEM program is a combination of robotics, engineering and computer science. In robotics we work with various robotic systems, engineering we teach the kids how to use power tools and in computer science, students are studying to take a computer science exam,” says Dr. Chanelle Tolentino, STEM Program Teacher.

Those looking to enroll in Maryknoll High School and learn more about its programs, are encouraged to visit the schools’ official website.

Maryknoll School:

www.maryknollschoool.org