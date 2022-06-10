Honolulu (KHON2) – Maryknoll High School is bringing the community and its students together with the accomplishments of its Robotics Program.

The Maryknoll Spartechs team is a year-round club with 20 student members who meet after school to prepare for the yearly national robotic competitions, a national event Maryknoll has been recognized in.

“Our program placed as a finalist in the 2018-2019 national competition in Kentucky and those former students are now engineering students at UH and are now advisors to our program. This year’s competition was in-person for the first time since the pandemic, so our students were really excited as some of them have been members from that time. They did great this year placing amongst national and international teams,” says Dr. Aaron Tamura Sato, Math and Robotics Teacher at Maryknoll High School.

The Robotics Program is part of Maryknoll school’s STEM program, a curriculum that provides students with the opportunity to engage in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math.

Learn More at:

Website: www.maryknollschool.org

Social Media Handles: @maryknoll_school