Marlon Wayans visit Living808 on his Birthday

Actor/Comedial Marlon Wayans stopped by Living808 to promote his shows at Blue Note Waikiki Tuesday and Wednesday night with shows at 6:30 and 9pm. Wayans is starring as 6 characters in his new movie “Sextuplets” that gets released on August 16th on Netflix where he has formed a new relationship. Wayans currently has his comedy show “Woke-ish” on Netflix as well as the his self entitled show that first aired on NBC but was picked up by Netflix, “Marlon”.
