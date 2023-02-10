Market City is home to many eateries and one of those is serving a special Valentine’s dinner for you and your loved one. Mezzo Bistro and Bar offers American-Italian fusion fare in a cozy setting, reminiscent of a modern wine cellar. They also have a full bar and offer an extensive wine menu.

They offer a dine-in happy hour every day from 2 to 5 p.m. On weekends, there is $3 beer and $6 wine specials and the restaurant is also available for private parties and catering. For more information and to look at the pre-fixe menu for Valentine’s Day, visit https://www.mezzobistrohawaii.com/

or on social media @mezzobistrohawaii