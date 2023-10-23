Marc Broussard has a unique blend of R&B, soul, funk, folk, blues and rock. He will put it all together starting his nationwide tour with a pair of Hawaii shows this weekend. First at Da Playground on Maui this Saturday then at the Blue Note Waikiki on Sunday.

Marc’s father, Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist of “the Boogie Kings” will join Marc on stage as a special guest performer and Marc is making a dream come true by bringing his Mom to the Islands as it’s been a life long wish for her to some day visit Hawaii.

And Marc’s latest album is out, “SOS 4: Blues for your Soul is a set of distinctive renditions of blues and soul classics plus one original song, and it was all part of the SOS Foundation that helps those in need. The first of the projects raised money for women and children in homeless shelters.

“Then a brand new children’s hospital sprung up in my own backyard in Louisiana, we raised a bunch of money for them as well with the following project. And then I set my sights on issues surrounding incarceration, very close to my heart.”

