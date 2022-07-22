Honolulu (KHON2) – Tahitian group Maohi Nui is celebrating its 20th anniversary with Hawaii’s Finest on Saturday July 23rd.

Held at the Hawaii Convention Center, Tahitian group Maohi Nui is inviting people to enjoy entertainment, food and vendors in honor of its 20th anniversary.

“Working with Maohi Nui and Hawaii’s Finest is amazing. Both of these organizations represent the people of Hawaii well, which is why they are both independently successful. People who come out to the celebration will be able to experience in person all of the hard work they have been perfecting throughout the years,” says Hualani Obrero-Zablan, Vahine Leader, Maohi Nui.

