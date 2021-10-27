Manu Boyd to Receive 2021 Nāmakahelu Oli Award recipient for Prince Lot Hula Festival

Honolulu (KHON2) – Manu Boyd will be honored as Moanalua Gardens Foundation’s 2021 Nāmakahelu Oli Award recipient for the virtual 44th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival, airing Thursday, October 28 from 7 to 9 pm on KHON2.

“I first started dancing at the Prince Lot Hula Festival when I was a haumana of Robert Uluwehi Cazimero as part of his Hālau Na Kamalei o Lililehua,” says Boyd. “We first performed at the Festival in 1985. When I became a Kumu Hula, my Hālau o ke ʻAʻaliʻi Kū Makani began dancing in the Festival in 2000. In 2014 when my Kumu Robert Cazimero was inducted into the inaugural group of Malia Kau awardees, I composed a special oli for the occasion and created a ho’ike program in honor of the awardees.”

He adds of his festival experiences as a dancer and kumu over the years, “Performing in the Festival as part of Hālau Na Kamalei o Lililehua was a wonderful experience for me. Robert is a great teacher and learning how to perform in public helped me grow as a dancer and inspired me to want to be the best that I can be. This experience as an olapa helped me tremendously when I brought my own hālau to perform. I was able to use that knowledge to prepare my haumana and help them become comfortable performing in such a prestigious Festival and venue. The Prince Lot Hula Festival is not a competition but rather a sharing of hula with the audience. Both the audience and the dancers feel that special connection.”

As for receiving the Fifth Annual Nāmakahelu Oli Award for his dedication to the art of chanting and support of the Prince Lot Hula Festival, Boyd describes the honor this way: “Receiving an honor named after Nāmakahelu Kapahikauaokamehameha, the last chantress of Moanalua, is quite humbling and inspires me to continue to pass on this revered oli tradition to a younger generation. I, myself, was mentored in oli/Hawaiian chant under Hoʻoulu Cambra and Kalani Akana, and was strongly influenced by Pat Nāmaka Bacon, Kaʻupena Wong and Edith McKinzie. So continuing this legacy of oli I learned from these oli masters is something I believe is important to do.”

You can view the virtual 44th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival on KHON 2 from 7 to 9 pm on Thursday, October 28th.

