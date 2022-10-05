One of the newest tenants in the Manoa Marketplace is a place that is dedicated to helping animals of all shapes and sizes. Manoa Valley Veterinary Clinic is a groop of doctors that banned together to create the clinic. They are locally owned and operated with three owners, Dr. Kaya, Dr. Fry, and Dr. Dang. The fourth Doctor is a Manoa native in Dr. Erin Kwock. The clinic offers wellness visits for every life stage, whether you have a new puppy or kitten, or you need care for your senior pet. The doctors are more than happy to discuss and tailor your pet’s care to whatever they need. They also offer and recommend regular dental care, and all of our doctors are able to provide a wide range of surgeries for whatever your pet may need. On top of that, one of the vet owners sees exotic animals, another is fear free certified, and they assist clients with canine reproduction.

The clinic is open 7 days a week from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and from 9am to 4pm on the weekends. If you are looking for the best care for your fur baby, visit manoavalleyvet.com or on social media @manoavalleyvet