The 2022-23 Season continues at Mānoa Valley Theatre with the hysterical Hawaii premiere of The Play That Goes Wrong. Anything that can go wrong, does, in this hilarious play-within-a-play. The Play That Goes Wrong follows the antics of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, who are trying their very best to stage a production of a 1920s murder mystery. But, as the title suggests, this is not as easy as it sounds. Watch as this company of actors and crew strive valiantly to prove that “the show must go on” as the disasters mount and we’re left wondering how they will make it to the final curtain.

The New York Times says it’s, “Hilarious from start to finish!” and the Huffington Post says it’s “The funniest play Broadway has ever seen!”

The Play That Goes Wrong May 11th – 28th

Visit https://www.manoavalleytheatre.com/ for information and to purchase your tickets today.