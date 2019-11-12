Manoa Valley Theatre presents “Once”

Manoa Valley Theatre continues its 51st season with an award-winning musical love story by Enda Walsh, Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová: “Once” November 14th – December 1st.

Based on the Academy Award winning movie by the same name – it’s the tender story of an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant drawn together by their shared love of music in this vital and surprising contemporary musical.

In 2012 “Once” received twelve Tony Award nominations and won eight awards, including Best Musical and Best Book.

The production will run November 14 – December 1. Show times are Wed. 7:30 p.m., Thur. 7:30 p.m., Fri. 8 p.m., Sat. 8 p.m., and Sun. 4 p.m. Tickets are $40. Seniors and military are admitted for $35, youth 25 years old and younger are $22. Minimum age is 13.

Call 988-6131 or purchase tickets online at manoavalleytheatre.com.