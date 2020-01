Manoa Valley Theatre presents its ‘Music & Comedy Series’ featuring some of Hawaii’s favorite entertainers. They kick off the series on January 28th with Tsun Hui Hung and Jeff Peterson, Ginai who is doing a tribute to Nancy Wilson, Lena Horn, and Carmen McRae, Miss Azure with Tennyson Stevens, Frank De Lima and Tavana.

Executive Artist Director Kip Wilborn gives us all the details.



Website: http://manoavalleytheatre.com