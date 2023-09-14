Mānoa Valley Theatre is thrilled to kick off its 2023-24 Season with a bang as it presents “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” This iconic musical, a creation of the brilliant duo Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler, promises an unforgettable theatrical experience. Prepare to be enthralled by the gripping tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. Sweeney Todd, the titular character, finds himself unjustly sent away by a corrupt judge, only to return to London years later in pursuit of his long-lost family. What unfolds is a dark and enthralling story filled with twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Rob Duval, the Production Manager of Mānoa Valley Theatre, and Kyle Malis, an actor in show, joined Living808 with the details.

As for the plot of the play, Sweeney Todd’s path takes a sinister turn, as he forges an unlikely alliance with Mrs. Lovett. This cunning duo embarks on a spree of vengeance, transforming Fleet Street into the epicenter of their malevolent deeds. But there’s a gruesome twist to their partnership – Mrs. Lovett’s pie shop, operating directly beneath Sweeney’s former establishment, serves up pies that are both sizzling and unsettling, creating a spine-chilling atmosphere that permeates every moment of this enthralling production.

This musical promises a rollercoaster of emotions, from suspense and terror to dark humor. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the hauntingly beautiful melodies and the chilling narrative of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

Tickets are priced to accommodate all theater enthusiasts, with special rates for seniors, military personnel, and youth. Reserve your seats by calling 808-988-6131 or purchasing online at manoavalleytheatre.com.

Get ready for a night of suspense, intrigue, and musical excellence as Mānoa Valley Theatre takes you on a journey through the dark and twisted streets of London’s Fleet Street.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, A Musical Thriller

Dates: September 14 – October 1

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm

Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00 pm



Ticket Prices:

Adults: $45

Seniors and Military: $35

Youth (25 years old and younger): $25

For ticket reservations, call 808-988-6131 or purchase online at manoavalleytheatre.com