Honolulu (KHON2) – The 1966 musical of Cabaret is making its way to Manoa Valley Theatre for its season premiere this fall.

Manoa Valley Theatre is preparing to open Cabaret, its newest production set to debut on September 8th.

“I think this production is relevant because of its messages, and how it reflects today’s time. When viewers watch this play, the goal is to get to use their voice and speak up, something that is seen throughout the Cabaret characters,” says Susan Hawes, Fraulein Schneider in Cabaret.

The production of Cabaret is scheduled to premiere September 8th through the 25th at Manoa Valley Theatre. Guests can get tickets via the official website.

Manoa Valley Theatre:

Website: www.manoavalleytheatre.com

Social Media Handles: @manoavalleytheatre

Address: 2833 E Manoa Rd, Honolulu, HI 96822