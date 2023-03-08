Tick, Tick…Boom! is a musical that was written and composed by Jonathan Larson, who went on to write RENT, one of the most iconic Broadway musicals in history. It’s recent screen adaptation made it even more popular, and now it’s headed to the Manoa Valley Theater! Actors Moku Durant and ​Bianca Tubolibo joined us with all of the details on their upcoming performances.



​ For tickets and more information, visit manoavalleytheatre.com