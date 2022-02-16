Manoa Marketplace Offers Restaurants For Both Plant-Based and Crepe Lovers

Honolulu (KHON2) – Manoa Marketplace houses both Le Crepe Cafe Hawaii and Leahi Health as dining options for customers.

Offering a wide-range of shops, and medical and financial services, Manoa Marketplace offers a perfect environment for shoppers to spend their time both retail shopping and dining.

“After 5 years of owning a Le Crepe Cafe in Paris I made the decision to permanently move to Oahu in 2007.The goal of our brand is to create a bright and enthusiastic ohana environment for everyone to experience. We strive daily to provide our guests with fresh, natural ingredients that not only taste good, but also make you feel good,” says, Sufian Bouharkat, Owner and Founder of Le Crepe Hawaii.

Directly across of Le Crepe Cafe Hawaii, Manoa Marketplace offers Leahi Health, a quick-service establishment for those looking to jumpstart or maintain a plant-based lifestyle.

“Leahi Health farm to table standards is set by using the best and freshest fruits and vegetables grown right here in Hawaii. All of our organic foods are hand-picked off of Hawaii farms. All of us here at Leahi Health know that when you come to us for a natural boost it’s because you care about your health,” says Jason Coleman, Owner and Founder of Leahi Health.

Those looking to order from both Le Crepe Cafe Hawaii and Leahi Health are encouraged to stop by Manoa Marketplace.

Manoa Marketplace:

2752 Woodlawn Dr. HI 96822