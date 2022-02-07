Mangiamo by 604 Brings Italian Cuisine to Hickam Residents

Honolulu (KHON2) – 604 restaurant is bringing Italian cuisine to residents of Hickam with a new Italian dine-in option.

Located on the Hickam Golf course, Mangiamo by Restaurant 604 offers classic Italian cuisine provided by locally sourced vendors.

“We serve up your favorite classic Italian dishes, wine by the bottle or glass and incredible selection of cocktails and more. Great food starts with high quality fresh ingredients which is why we aim to use local produce and meats from responsible suppliers whenever possible,” says Jorden Camera, General Manager at Mangiamo by Restaurant 604.

In addition to the food, Camera says a lot of residents come to enjoy their alcoholic and cocktail selection.

Camera says, “We serve up drinks from Miller Lite, Blue Moon specials and more. We get a few regulars that come in often, and we love giving them a space to unwind.”

Customers of Mangiamo by Restaurant 604, can relax for entertainment as Camera the restaurant offers a perfect backdrop for musicians.

“We support local musicians, and we here at Mangiamo are glad to share our space with them. Mangiamo offers the perfect combination of beautiful views, live music and warm ambience that creates the perfect environment for occasions of all types,” says Camera.

To book a reservation at Mangiamo by Restaurant 604, diners can do so online or by visiting the restaurant’s location.

Mangiamo by Restaurant 604:

Web: www.mangiamoby604.com

Address: 943 Valkenburgh Street, Honolulu, HI, 96818