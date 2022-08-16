Honolulu (KHON2) – Manaola provides a wide-range of new apparel, perfect for the summer weather.

Inspired by the elements of Hawaii nature and culture. The goal of Manaola is to share the stories of Hawaii and its people through apparel.

“Our goal is to translate the spirituality of Hawaiian culture, and its beauty into an artistic language that could be shared with the entire world. We feel that our designs share the stories of Hawaii,” says Manaola Yap, Owner of Manaola.

With a wide selection of apparel, Manaola provides many styles and patterns catered to everyone.

“We offer bold, printed patterns that embody the Hawaiian spirit and evoke the beauty of the islands. Our vision is to bring Hawaiian fashion in the 21st century,” says Kauhi Tehiva, Retail Store Leader.

To learn more about Manaola, its mission and where to shop, customers can do so via its official website.

In addition to the summer designs of Manaola, customers can shop from Aveeno’s protective skin care line.

Aveeno is clinically proven to moisturize dry skin for 24 hours. Aveeno is committed to advancing skin health with top of the line formula aimed to protect and repair skin with natural ingredients.





Manaola Hawaii

www.ManaolaHawaii.com

@ManaolaHawaii (Social Media Handles)

Aveeno :

www.aveeno.com