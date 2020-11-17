Mana Up Spotlights Aloha Modern For Worldwide Showcase

Honolulu (KHON2) – Aloha Modern is one of the local brands who will be featured on Mana Up’s first ever televised worldwide broadcast November 20th on KHON2 featuring 10 entrepreneurs and shopping specials, 10 Haku Collective Artists to Watch, and a concert by Josh Tatofi.

Aloha Modern is an authentic Hawai’i beach lifestyle company that’s known for its popular microfiber towels that are super soft but durable. They fold up really small, shake sand off easily and dry fast.

” I have eight children and it’s great to be able to fold these towels up in one bag and head to the beach, says Co-founder Mālia Kaʻaihue. “It all started over beers and Makaha sunsets. My co-founder Reyn and I have been friends for a long time and both passionate about telling authentic Hawaii stories. Reyn works in an architectal ﬁrm and I am a planner. We combined these skills and our desire to tell Hawaiian stories to start a business that shares our love for the ocean, storytelling and design…the result was Aloha Modern, an authentic Hawai’i beach lifestyle company.”

Each product has a story. “For example, one of our more popular towels is the mahina – which tells the story about the moon, or mahina, who organized Hawaiian 4me with the passing of each moon phase,” shares Kaʻaihue. “The story is that the goddess Hina was especially gited at making tapa. She wanted to ﬂee from her husband and ﬁrst went to the sun, but that was torturously hot so she ﬂed to the moon where she creates her tapa”

Aloha Modern is one of the graduates of Cohort 5 for Mana Up.

“Mana Up is a 6-month accelerator program for Hawaii consumer product companies designed to get help them grow,” explains Mana Up Co-Founder Meli James. ” Our goal is to create local Hawaii businesses with $1 million and more in revenue. The showcase is one of our annual events where our new cohort companies, as well as some of the previous ones, get a chance to share their stories and products to the general public. It’s essentially Cohort 5’s “graduation” ceremony. We usually have thousands of people at T Galleria in Waikiki…obviously, this year we had to adapt. So we’re doing a live broadcast! There will be pitches, live shopping, giveaways, and live music!”

All of the Mana Up Cohort participants are excited for the first televised Mana Up Showcase, which Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin will co-host with Meli James on KHON2 on November 20th from 3-5pm.

James looks forward to showcasing Hawaii to a global audience and for the People’s Choice Awards.

All 10 participating cohort members will do a pitch “Shark Tank” style as well as a “QVC” style shopping segment with showcase specials.

To sign up, go to houseofmanaup.com ..and you’ll want to register early to get a chance at the most giveaways. King’s Hawaiian is giving away $5,500 in goodies!

“I’m excited to show the world the REAL Hawai’i…and have such a global audience to present our products to,” shares James. “I’m excited for the pitches! The entrepreneurs have worked so hard to prepare these amazing pitches. Make sure to register at houseofmanaup.com/showcase …you’ll want to register early to get a chance at the most giveaways. King’s Hawaiian is giving away $5,500 in goodies!”

Website: https://alohamodern.com/

Social Media Handles: IG – @alohamodern, @alohamodern.jp

Website: www.houseofmanaup.com/showcase

Social Media Handles: IG – @manauphawaii and @houseofmanaup