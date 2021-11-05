Kahuku Farms Featured in The 2021 Mana Up Showcase

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kahuku Farms joins the 2021 Mana Up Showcase as one of 12 local businesses being highlighted.

Locally owned and operated, Kahuku Farms has been providing farm to table services to Hawaii residents since 2010.

“We provide handcrafted products which use the freshest ingredients from our fields such as liliko’i butter, honey mango body butter, and more,” says Kylie Matsuda-Lum, Cofounder of Kahuku Farms.

For 10 years, Kahuku Farms has made it their mission to provide a variety of products native to Hawaii, a wide selection Matsuda-Lum feels would make great holiday gifts.

Matsuda-Lum says, “We offer products ranging from bath and body care, culinary items, as well as Hawaiian grown chocolate.”

Shoppers not only have the opportunity to support Kahuku Farms via their official website, but will do so through the 2021 Mana Up Showcase.

“The Mana Up team has been amazing to work with. They allowed us to not only share our story locally, but on a global scale as well,” says Judah Lum, Cofounder of Kahuku Farms.

The 2021 Mana Up Showcase will be re-broadcasted Sunday, November 7th at 7PM on KHII.

MANA UP WEBSITE:

www.Houseofmanaup.com/showcase

KAHUKU FARMS:

www.Kahukufarms.com