Mana Up Showcase: Keiki Kaukau

Honolulu (KHON2) – Mana Up is shining a light on local brands including Keiki Kaukau with the Mana Up Showcase 2021 on Thursday, November 4th.

“For our 2021 Showcase, we are highlighting all things new in Hawaii,” says Mana Up Co-Founder Meli James. “This virtual event will be live streamed from the historic Hawaii Theatre via Facebook and YouTube on Thursday, November 4 at 4:00 p.m. HST. The event is presented by King’s Hawaiian, and we’re bringing it to a worldwide audience with other sponsors including Hawaiian Airlines, Central Pacific Bank Foundation, Lexus of Hawaii by Servco and Hawaiian Electric Industries.”

The 2021 Showcase will include new elements from last year including behind the scenes footage of each entrepreneur’s brand and production; a primetime television broadcast on FOX 5 San Diego and on KHON.

Keiki Kaukau Founder April Hall is part of the sixth Mana Up color with her local company that creates unique toys, books, and games inspired by local culture. Hall says, “Our toys nourish keiki through thoughtful design and we partner with local designers to offer a line of quality children’s products that reflect the unique mixed-plate culture of the islands.”

“In addition to highlighting the amazing products from the 12 latest companies to graduate from our Mana Up accelerator program, like Keiki Kaukau, we’ll be offering many other limited-edition and exclusive product specials from over 20 of our alumni companies,” explains James. “Viewers will be able to shop live and get some early holiday gift shopping done! Online at houseofmanaup.com you’ll also find out more on our gifting program where shoppers can find ready-to-ship gifts or curate their own gift sets for corporate or personal gifting this holiday season.”

Register at houseofmanaup.com/showcase to join the event. Registration will enter you into 40+ giveaways including the grand prize — an entire year’s worth of goodies from King’s Hawaiian.

Website: manauphawaii.com

Social Media Handles: @manauphawaii

Website: www.keikikaukau.com

Social Media Handles: @keikikaukau